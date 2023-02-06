Watch CBS News
R. Kelly's lawyers ask for a new trial
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly is asking for a new trial.

Kelly's lawyers claim a key witness lied under oath in last year's federal trial in Chicago. Attorneys said the accuser known as "Jane" testified she had not decided whether she would seek restitution from the singer.

However Kelly's lawyers claim "Jane" had already hired a legal team seeking a $13 million payout if Kelly was found guilty. A federal judge will now decide whether to grant a new trial.

Kelly was convicted of child pornography and is expected to be sentenced this month.

