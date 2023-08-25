R. Kelly, record label must pay $500,000 in royalties to his victims

R. Kelly victims to get money from music royalties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Convicted singer R. Kelly's record label must pay more than $500,000 in music royalties to his sexual abuse victims.

Kelly is serving a 31-year sentence in federal prison, following convictions on child pornography, sex trafficking, and racketeering charges in two separate federal trials in Chicago and New York.

On Wednesday, a federal judge in New York ordered Kelly and Universal Music Group to pay $507,000 in royalties being held by the record label to cover the remaining balance of the restitution he was ordered to pay to his victims.

According to court documents, Universal Music Group has 10 days to transfer the money.