Congressman Quigley to measure impact of climate change at several Chicago cultural institutions
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Coming off NASA data that showed July was the hottest month on Earth since U.S. temperature records began.
Congressman Mike Quigley will take a tour of several Chicago cultural institutions, to gauge the impact of climate change on their operations.
The two-day tour starts at the Morton Arboretum this morning, with stops at the Field Museum and Shedd Aquarium Thursday afternoon.
Quigley is the co-chair of the house sustainable energy and environment coalition. On Friday, he's set to visit the Chicago Botanic Garden, Lincoln Park Zoo, and Lagoon.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.