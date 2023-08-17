Congressman Quigley to measure impact of climate change at several Chicago cultural institutions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Coming off NASA data that showed July was the hottest month on Earth since U.S. temperature records began.

Congressman Mike Quigley will take a tour of several Chicago cultural institutions, to gauge the impact of climate change on their operations.

The two-day tour starts at the Morton Arboretum this morning, with stops at the Field Museum and Shedd Aquarium Thursday afternoon.

Quigley is the co-chair of the house sustainable energy and environment coalition. On Friday, he's set to visit the Chicago Botanic Garden, Lincoln Park Zoo, and Lagoon.