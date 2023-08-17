Watch CBS News
Local News

Congressman Quigley to measure impact of climate change at several Chicago cultural institutions

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Quigley to visit Chicago's cultural institutions part of climate tour
Quigley to visit Chicago's cultural institutions part of climate tour 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Coming off NASA data that showed July was the hottest month on Earth since U.S. temperature records began.

Congressman Mike Quigley will take a tour of several Chicago cultural institutions, to gauge the impact of climate change on their operations.

The two-day tour starts at the Morton Arboretum this morning, with stops at the Field Museum and Shedd Aquarium Thursday afternoon.

Quigley is the co-chair of the house sustainable energy and environment coalition. On Friday, he's set to visit the Chicago Botanic Garden, Lincoln Park Zoo, and Lagoon.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 9:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.