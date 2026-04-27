Pursuit from Northwest Indiana leads to crash that disrupts inbound Dan Ryan Expressway

The inbound Dan Ryan Expressway was disrupted on Chicago's South Side early Monday after a pursuit all the way from Northwest Indiana led to a crash.

Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff's deputies and Indiana State Police were pursuing two vehicles, and the high-speed pursuit crossed the state line and entered Chicago.

One of the cars exited the Bishop Ford Freeway at 115th Street, and the people in that car were on the loose in the surrounding neighborhood early Monday.

The other car, a Honda, wiped out and crashed into a wall on the Dan Ryan near 95th Street. Police swarmed in, and the people in the car bolted and were also on the loose in the surrounding neighborhood early Monday morning.

The inbound Dan Ryan was closed as far north as 87th Street following the crash. The Illinois Department of Transportation said all lanes were back open by 5:40 a.m., with the crash wreckage on the shoulder.