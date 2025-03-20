Man in serious condition after shooting involving Chicago police on South Side

A shooting involving police is under investigation at an apartment building in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood.

Just before 7:20 a.m., CFD responded to a call at an apartment building on 100th Street for what is believed to be a domestic incident.

A man was seriously injured in the shooting, according to a source from the Chicago Fire Department. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating this shooting.

Police have not provided details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.