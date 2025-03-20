Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in serious condition after shooting involving Chicago police on South Side

By Marissa Perlman,
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Shooting investigation underway on Chicago's South Side
Shooting investigation underway on Chicago's South Side 01:32

A shooting involving police is under investigation at an apartment building in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. 

Just before 7:20 a.m., CFD responded to a call at an apartment building on 100th Street for what is believed to be a domestic incident. 

A man was seriously injured in the shooting, according to a source from the Chicago Fire Department. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in critical condition. 

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating this shooting. 

Police have not provided details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.