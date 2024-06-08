Rain does not stop crowds at Puerto Rican People's Day Parade in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Light rain did not keep festival-goers away from the Puerto Rican Fest in Humboldt Park on Saturday.

Organizers said 2,000 people pre-registered to attend the event on Thursday, the opening day, and they expected the numbers to grow through the weekend.

Saturday's parade, the 46th Annual Puerto Rican People's Day Parade on Division Street, drew a large crowd. The event focused on showing Puerto Rican arts, culture, and music. Organizers say they keep the focus on community over-commercialization.

Mayor Brandon Johnson stopped by the event.

Organizers planned the parade to roll right into the festival for people to continue their day out.

They said they were keeping on top of security with fencing around the park and bag checks at the entrance.

The festival runs until 10 p.m. Saturday and will run for its final day Sunday from noon until 10 p.m.