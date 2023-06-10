Puerto Rican Festival continues with 45th annual parade in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Celebrations continue in Humboldt Park in honor of Puerto Rican People's Day.
The 45th annual parade steps off at 2 p.m. near Division and Campbell.
It features a vibrant celebration of Puerto Rican culture including music, art, and food.
A fair will also run this weekend in Humboldt Park from noon to 10 p.m.
The parade is free. Tickets for the festival are $10.
