Puerto Rican Festival continues with 45th annual parade in Humboldt Park

Puerto Rican People's Day Parade steps of in Humboldt Park Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Celebrations continue in Humboldt Park in honor of Puerto Rican People's Day.

The 45th annual parade steps off at 2 p.m. near Division and Campbell.

It features a vibrant celebration of Puerto Rican culture including music, art, and food.

A fair will also run this weekend in Humboldt Park from noon to 10 p.m.

The parade is free. Tickets for the festival are $10.