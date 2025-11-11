One public school in Lisle, Illinois pays far more for water than other because private company is involved

Why is one school in the west Chicago suburb of Lisle paying a water bill three times higher than another?

The answer is that one school is getting its water service directly from the village, while the other is getting its service from a private utility company — just like some residents on whom CBS News Chicago has reported before.

"Before you turn on the faucet, we're getting a bill of $75," said Lisle resident Dave Seastrom.

Seastrom is one of those residents who pays private utility company Illinois American for his water. The fixed fines and fees associated with the bill have gone up and up over the years.

"I was just at Lake Michigan Saturday. There's plenty of water there, so there's no water shortage," Seastrom said.

He said it's harder in this economy.

"We're not getting a fair shake," Seastrom said. "Our taxes are going up — why? Our water bills are going up — why?"

Since some schools have to pay more because they get their water from Illinois American too, every taxpayer in Lisle ends up paying the higher rates one way or another.

Through public records requests, CBS News Chicago combed through water bills for the schools in Lisle — homing in on the Lisle Junior High School and the Lisle High School. The two schools are comparable in size, and the junior high gets its water from Illinois American, while the high school uses Village water.

CBS News Chicago found through the July billing period, the junior high was billed nearly three times as much for less total water used — more than 60,000 gallons less.

Over time, the bigger bills add up.

Since 2020, Illinois American billed nearly $100,000 to the junior high, while the Village of Lisle billed around $20,000 for the high school.

CBS News Chicago asked Illinois American about the difference in those bills. The company released this statement:

"Illinois American Water's focus is on providing safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater service to our customers and serves approximately 350 direct water customers in Lisle, including the Lisle Junior High School. Illinois American Water rates are based on a cost-of-service study reviewed in depth by the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC), ICC staff, and all other intervening parties to a rate case. "It's important to note that water rates from Illinois American Water and those from a government-owned water system are determined through different processes. Government-owned systems often do not undergo the same level of regulatory scrutiny, review, or approval, and their rates may be subsidized by other municipal services, programs, or taxes. This can result in artificially low rates that may not reflect the true cost of service or support necessary infrastructure investments. "The Illinois American Water team will review the bills in question to ensure accuracy and will directly correspond with the Lisle Junior High School to address any potential discrepancies."

But is this being addressed elsewhere? CBS News Chicago also brought questions to the superintendent of Lisle schools and the Lisle Village Board.

The schools superintendent released this statement:

"The School District purchases its water from either the Village of Lisle or Illinois American Water, depending on the location of each school. The usage rates vary from supplier to supplier. Lisle School District investigated tapping into the Village of Lisle's water supply about 20 years ago to take advantage of the lower rates, but the savings were not sufficient to justify the cost of laying new supply pipes."

The village manager released this statement:

"The Village is assessing the number of Illinois American Water service locations that could be involved with a potential assistance program, as well as the associated costs and funding options. Community engagement to gather resident feedback is being planned for January. "The Village values its partnership with School District 202 and welcomes continued conversations with them to better serve the community."

"The attorney general needs to get involved. The utility board needs to get involved," said Seastrom, "and I just think they're not doing enough."