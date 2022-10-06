Watch CBS News
Local News

Public Building Commission of Chicago seek to hire workers for several city projects

/ CBS Chicago

Public Building Commission of Chicago hosting hiring event at Little Village Library Thursday
Public Building Commission of Chicago hosting hiring event at Little Village Library Thursday 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Public Building Commission of Chicago is hiring people to help renovate community buildings.

There's a community hiring event this afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Little Village Library, located at 2311 S. Kedzie Ave.

The Public Building Commission is looking for workers to renovate several projects including the North Park Village Gym, the Juvenile Intervention and Support Center, the Pershing Road building, and the Lakeview Health Center.

There are two more hiring events this month. 

First published on October 6, 2022 / 6:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.