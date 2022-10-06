Public Building Commission of Chicago seek to hire workers for several city projects

Public Building Commission of Chicago hosting hiring event at Little Village Library Thursday

Public Building Commission of Chicago hosting hiring event at Little Village Library Thursday

Public Building Commission of Chicago hosting hiring event at Little Village Library Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Public Building Commission of Chicago is hiring people to help renovate community buildings.

There's a community hiring event this afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Little Village Library, located at 2311 S. Kedzie Ave.

The Public Building Commission is looking for workers to renovate several projects including the North Park Village Gym, the Juvenile Intervention and Support Center, the Pershing Road building, and the Lakeview Health Center.

There are two more hiring events this month.