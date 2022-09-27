Proviso Township high school parents hoping to finally get answers about teacher and bus driver shortages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Classes started more than a month ago, but there are still concerns about teacher and bus driver shortages at Proviso East and Proviso West high schools.

Parents' concerns led to a tense school board meeting two weeks ago, and now the district is publicly addressing those concerns for the first time.

Another school board meeting is set for Tuesday evening, where one school board member is hoping she will get some answers.

On Sept. 13, parents lined up at the podium at the Proviso Township High School District board of education meeting. For over two hours, they told the board about teacher and bus driver shortages causing students to be left unsupervised in classrooms and unable to get to school on time.

Last Thursday, parents said the concerns had yet to be addressed.

"That's still happening. We're taking on kids that are roaming the hallways," said Proviso West High School teacher Carissa Gillespie. "People are human, teachers call in. We're taking on 2 and 3 classes at a time for subbing duties, just to make sure the kids are not left unsupervised."

In a statement sent to CBS 2, superintendent Dr. James Henderson said that, as of Monday, all students have their schedules, they've added online classes, and students "will be supervised by a certified instructor."

Also, teachers are going to be teaching an extra class.

In terms of bus routes, the superintendent said their bus provider has hired more drivers, leading to "a great improvement in their bus services."

However, one board member said she still is still waiting to hear about any improvements.

"Some parents have said that some of their students have started to get their some of the issues addressed, but I will tell you that there are many students that still have not had these issues addressed," board member Claudia Medina said. "I do not know and have not been provided any information of any of the remedies."

The district board meeting starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Proviso Mathematics and Science Academy.