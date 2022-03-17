Watch CBS News

Proviso District 209 teachers' strike continues Thursday

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

Proviso District 209 teachers' strike continues Thursday 01:30

CHICAGO (CBS)--  Another day of school is canceled for some west suburban students as a teachers strike continues. 

Teachers at Proviso District 209 schools have been on strike since March 4. Students have now missed more than a week of school. 

They will be out starting at 7:45 a.m.

The strike affects 280 teachers at Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park, Proviso East High School in Maywood, and Proviso West High School in Hillside.  

There is still a gap of $1 million between the district's salary proposal and that of the union, the district said.

The union also want to reduce class sizes at each school.

There was a board meeting on Tuesday where things got a bit heated between a board member and the superintendent. The teachers union is now calling for an investigation into that.

The board members say they support the superintend.

The goal is to continue negotiating with teachers at 9 a.m.

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on March 17, 2022 / 5:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.