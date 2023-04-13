Cook County Health unveiling new mural at Provident Hospital in Washington Park

Provident Hospital in Washington Park unveiling new mural

Provident Hospital in Washington Park unveiling new mural

Provident Hospital in Washington Park unveiling new mural

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new piece of artwork is coming to a South Side hospital.

Cook County Health is set to unveil a new mural at Provident Hospital in Washington Park.

Earlier this week, the county revealed this mural at the Blue Island Health Center.

Both murals were created by local artists with help from patients, staff, and neighbors.

The big reveal at the hospital will happen at 9 a.m.