Watch CBS News
Local News

Cook County Health unveiling new mural at Provident Hospital in Washington Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Provident Hospital in Washington Park unveiling new mural
Provident Hospital in Washington Park unveiling new mural 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new piece of artwork is coming to a South Side hospital.

Cook County Health is set to unveil a new mural at Provident Hospital in Washington Park.

Earlier this week, the county revealed this mural at the Blue Island Health Center.

Both murals were created by local artists with help from patients, staff, and neighbors.

The big reveal at the hospital will happen at 9 a.m.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 7:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.