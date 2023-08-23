Providence Catholic among Chicago area schools taking extra precautions for dangerous heat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago area schools are making decisions about how to keep kids cool during sports practices on Wednesday and Thursday as dangerous heat moves in.

At Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox, they're taking extra precautions to protect students in after-school programs to make sure they are staying safe in the heat.

"I don't remember being it being this hot in the 20 years that I've been here," varsity football coach Tom Lenahan said.

Lenahan isn't taking any chances with his students at Providence Catholic as they brace for the hot temperatures.

On Tuesday, practice went on per usual, but with precautions in place.

"A little bit longer water breaks, and more water breaks," Lenahan said.

Parents and students received a chart by email.

"A urine chart to kind of gauge where their urine is, and if they're getting dehydrated," parent Scott Perme said.

Perme's son is on the freshman football team. Their Thursday game was postponed until Saturday, when temperatures will be in the low 70s. He's following all the safety tips.

"It's kind of weird to talk to him about it, but you're just like 'Hey, when you come home from practice, and you go, take a look at it, and look at the gauge to kind of see where you are,"

The girls' and boys' soccer teams at Providence Catholic have moved their practices indoors on Wednesday and Thursday.

Coach Michael Taylor was taking extra steps ahead of that on Tuesday.

"We went to shortened practice. We made sure that the kids had water every 8 to 10 minutes. The drills that we did were very lighthearted. Lots of rests paired in between," Taylor said.

Chicago Public Schools announced Tuesday they also are taking measures to stay cool; postponing all athletic games on Wednesday and Thursday, and cancelling practices or moving them indoors, because much like at Joliet Catholic, preparation is key.

"Just being smart. It's not worth it. Long season, trying to be as smart as possible," Lenahan said.

The message for both Joliet Catholic and CPS is the same: stay hydrated now to be ready for this week.

CPS students received 12,000 donated bottles of water to ensure that happens.