Protests continue after heated clashes outside Broadview, Illinois ICE facility

Federal officials said more than a dozen protesters were arrested over the weekend outside a federal immigration facility in Broadview in Chicago's western suburbs.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security denies rumors that the facility is closing.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed at least 16 arrests after clashes outside the facility both Friday and Saturday.

The National Lawyers Guild has accused agents of using violent tactics on demonstrators.

Officials said protesters threw rocks, bottles, and even fireworks at federal agents — and called the protesters "rioters." But the National Lawyers Guild accuses agents of escalating violence with pepper balls and chemical agents — sending some demonstrators to the hospital.

On Sunday, President Trump used a memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk again to promise to send National Guard troops to Chicago.

"One of the last things he said to me is, 'Please, sir, save Chicago,'" President Trump said at the memorial service in Glendale, Arizona," President Trump said. "We are going to do that. We are going to save Chicago from horrible crime."

President Trump has threatened to send the National Guard to Chicago many times over the last several weeks, but it has not happened.

Meanwhile, ICE said its operations continue despite the clashes and the chaos.

Early on Monday morning, three people were out protesting at the Broadview ICE facility. They chanted, sounded off, and recorded video every time an ICE vehicle came out of the facility.