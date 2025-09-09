Watch CBS News
Protestors hold march, rally in downtown Chicago against Trump's immigration crackdown

Marissa Sulek
Activist groups and protestors will take to the streets of downtown Chicago to rally and march against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown underway in the city.

Organizers with the coalition against the Trump agenda are calling an "emergency protest."

It all comes after President Trump announced his plan to enforce "Operation Midway Blitz" on Monday.

The push targets undocumented people with criminal records in Illinois, specifically Chicago, because it is a sanctuary city.

Husam Marajda, who is a member of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, said President Donald Trump is just trying to appeal to his base.

"He did the same thing in L.A. and D.C., but Chicago is different, and we're going to hold it together and show a lot of resistance," Marajda said.

The rally and march are happening at the same location with similar organizations gathering as they did on Saturday. That protest had around 8,000 people.

A march is expected to take place after the rally.

Protestors will head down Ida B. Wells to the ICE office and then over to the Trump Tower, possibly causing traffic delays during rush hour.

