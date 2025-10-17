Protesters arrested at Broadview ICE facility in first major demonstration since fence removal

At least 10 protesters have been arrested, including a clergy member, outside the ICE facility in Broadview Friday morning, the first major demonstration since a fence was removed by judge's orders.

About 100 protesters were outside the facility as of 9 a.m., with most of the crowd gathering before the designated protest hours set by the mayor of Broadview from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Among those taken into custody before 9 a.m. were a female member of the clergy and a person playing an instrument, apparently an accordion.

At about 10:15 a.m., the Cook County Sheriff's Office said 10 protesters had been taken into custody outside the facility. The next update is expected Friday afternoon.

Demonstrators have gathered outside the ICE facility every Friday for more than a month, but this is the first protest since the temporary fence erected by federal agents was taken down following a judge's order. The fence came down shortly before the 11:59 p.m. deadline Tuesday and the scene outside the facility has been largely calm and uneventful since.

Friday morning many demonstrators were using megaphones to loudly confront local law enforcement at the scene, including Broadview police officers and troopers from Illinois State Police.

Additional concrete barriers have also been placed by the Illinois Department of Transportation near the entrance of the facility, a move officials said is meant to help keep protesters safe.