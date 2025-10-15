Protesters comply with curfew on first night without fence surrounding ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois

Things were calm in Broadview on Wednesday night, with it being the first night without a fence outside the ICE facility after a federal judge ordered it to be taken down.

There's no fence, but state trooper cars have been in the street blocking the entrance all day and night.

Protestors were only able to do so at a distance until they were kicked out at 6 p.m. per the new curfew put in place by an executive order by Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson.

Rachael is one of the frequent protestors outside the Broadview ICE processing center. She said she doesn't have to be close to the building to exercise her First Amendment right.

"At this point, we are wise enough not to try and mess with the cops, so trying to go past the barrier is a bad idea."

And as for the 6 pm protestor curfew, she plans to abide.

"Personally, I don't want to get into any kind of trouble because if I do, I can't keep coming back."

State troopers, Cook County Sheriff's deputies, and Broadview police worked together to move protestors back after 6 p.m., giving a one-minute warning in the process.

Some resisted, and Broadview police talked them down. In the end, most left the area with no protests on Wednesday night.

But later, a Westchester Fire Department ambulance was seen going into and exiting the ICE facility with a patient in the back.

The village of Broadview said the reason for the ambulance was due to a medical complaint. They said they would have sent their own ambulance, but it was already dispatched.