People's Gas files request to state regulators, seeking to establish new rates in 2027

People's Gas customers could soon see an increase in their bills.

The utility company filed a request with state regulators on Monday, seeking to raise its rates in 2027.

If approved, the average customer would pay an extra $10 to $11 per month.

The company said it needs funds to replace 1,000 miles of aging pipes.

The Citizen Utility Board called the proposed rate hike "unconscionable." Adding, "Peoples Gas just received the biggest gas hike in Illinois history in 2023, and it's all the more outrageous that this new cash-grab comes as Chicago descends into one of the coldest months of the year."

The board said they're urging state regulators to reject the money from the proposed hike that the utility company can't justify.

Full statement from CUB:

At a time when Peoples Gas has been reaping massive profits as its customers pay soaring heating costs, the Chicago utility's bid for yet another rate hike is unconscionable. People's Gas just received the biggest gas hike in Illinois history in 2023, and it's all the more outrageous that this new cash-grab comes as Chicago descends into one of the coldest months of the year and far too many families can't afford to pay People's amid rising costs for other necessities like prescriptions and groceries. CUB will do everything in its power to stop People's profit-mongering and urge state regulators to reject every penny of this rate hike the utility can't justify.