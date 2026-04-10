Proposed Illinois law would expand access to solar power to people who can't install rooftop panels

New proposed Illinois legislation would allow renters or people who can't install massive rooftop panels to also harness the power of the sun.

About 42% of households nationwide aren't eligible for rooftop solar panels. But this brand-new proposal hopes to change that in Illinois.

SB3104, which is currently awaiting final action in the Illinois Senate, would allow for "plug-in solar energy systems" that are currently outside of barrier in current public utility law.

"Folks like renters and condo owners who haven't been able to get rooftop solar will be able to participate in the clean energy transition," said Kavi Chintam with the Vote Solar advocacy group.

Vote Solar is currently working directly with state legislators on the new law. The bill would allow renters and currently unqualified home owners to use panels designed to be connected to an electrical system through an existing outlet, placed on a balcony, patio, yard or porch, primarily intended to offset energy consumption and certified by a nationally recognized testing laboratory.

"These panels, at the lower end, can save people about $10 to $15 a month, which can shave off two to two-and-a-half months a year of your entire utility bill," Chintam said.

There's a similar program already running in Utah, and many all over Europe. Right now, plug-in units run anywhere from $500 to $1,500. If the legislation passes, we could start seeing them in Illinois once the technology is fully certified.

State Sen. Rachel Ventura introduced the legislation and told CBS News Chicago Investigators in a statement, "Plug-in solar has the potential to save households hundreds of dollars a year on utilities with low installation costs and no structural changes to their homes."

It would also allow anyone who rents or lives in a shared building to benefit from solar power and make a difference, as many do in Chicago.

"Greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise. Climate change is still a thing," Chintam said. "Getting something like solar is a way to shift our society culturally to making clean energy a part of people's lives."

Full Statement from State Sen. Rachel Ventura