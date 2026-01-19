Proposed development would replace Lakeview Giordano's pizzeria with residential building

A development proposal issued this month calls for the replacement of a building housing a Giordiano's pizzeria in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood with a new mixed-use building with 28 residential units.

As noted by the office of Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th), Kiferbaum Development Group, Gold Lion Ventures, and Jonathan Splitt Architects have proposed a zoning change for the construction of the new building at 1040 W. Belmont Ave.

The five-story building would include 20% affordable housing, or six units, as required by ordinance, Lawson's office said in a ward newsletter last week.

Jonathan Splitt Architects

The proposal would also include a ground-floor retail space, which would be split into two spaces, according to Lawson's office.

The Giordano's location that currently occupies the site is one of 15 within the city of Chicago alone, but the only one in the Lakeview community. The development proposal did not address the future of Giordano's in the community.

Ald. Bennett's office is collecting feedback on the development proposed for the Giordano's site. The office can be reached at 773-525-6034 or at Ward44@CityofChicago.org.

Several other new residential developments have also been proposed for the area, with some already under construction.

Plans were announced last year for a new mixed-use development with 40 residential units on the upper floors on the site of Stage 773, formerly the Theatre Building, at 1225 W. Belmont Ave. The former stage theater space is slated to be torn down.

Farther east, construction is now under way for a new mixed-use building at 925 W. Belmont Ave. This building is set to feature 46 luxury units.

The new development will replace a two-story building that housed the American Vapor vape shop, Strings Ramen, BopNgrill Korean fast food restaurant, The Gallery Bookstore, and Belmont Army Vintage, along with apartments above. The building was torn down last year.

Originally, plans for the development called for a larger building that also would have required the demolition of the Ann Sather flagship restaurant at 939 W. Belmont Ave. But plans were later scaled back, and Ann Sather remains in business.

Other developments in the area that have drawn controversy over the past year include a plan to redevelop the former Briar Street Theatre, which was vacated by "Blue Man Group" a year ago after nearly three decades. Plans for the site call for a mixed-use development with housing units in a new addition on top, joined by a new building on the footprint of the parking lot.

Meanwhile, some neighbors cried foul over the demolition of three historic buildings on Sheffield Avenue across from Wrigley Field for a new development.

In March of last year, the building at 3631 N. Sheffield Ave., once famous for the billboard on its roof advertising Torco Oil to Cubs fans in the ballpark across the street, was the first to be demolished.

Last summer, crews also tore down the former Lakeview Baseball Club next door at 3633 N. Sheffield Ave., once famous for its sign reading "Eamus Catuli" — a phrase that translates to, "Let's go Cubs," in Latin — and another sign tracking the years since the last Cubs World Series victory, National League championship, and National League Central Division title.

A third building, at 3627 N. Sheffield Ave., is also now being torn down. This building most recently housed the Outfield Gallery, a sister club to the Lakeview Baseball Club. The seats at the two clubs had been growing emptier and emptier since a massive video board went up over right field at Wrigley in 2015.

Poised to replace the three buildings is a proposed new building designed by DXU Architects, which will stand five stories tall and contain 29 residential units. The new building is set to feature pickleball courts on its rooftop deck, reports noted.