Prom for senior (citizens) takes place on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Their high school prom may have been decades ago, but for a moment in time, for some seniors in Roseland, Friday was prom day as some residents showed how they turned back the clock and danced the day away.



Feeling good about how you look never gets old.

"The good part about it is that you're happy."

Ninety-five-year-old 95-year Delorse Williams feels 16 all over again. She's reflecting on her high school prom experience…

"I remember I got a good kiss, haha," said Williams.

Because on Friday, she got to relive it. It's Senior Prom Day at Roseland Place, a senior living facility on the South Side.

"Prom, to me, is a lifetime memory. Something they remember for a lifetime."

Nancy Edwards has been planning for months as resident services coordinator, soliciting help from the community and nonprofits to throw a party for about 100 low-income seniors.

"Everybody just volunteered. It's like so far, whatever I needed, it came through," Edwards said.

Delorse's first prom sounds like it was hard to beat, but this time around, nearly 80 years later, she's royalty.

"Who wouldn't want to be a queen," Williams said.

There was no cost for hair or makeup for the prom queen or anyone else. Even dresses and suits were donated to make everyone feel like royalty.

"The king of the prom today."

It's a prom day every senior deserves.

"Oh, I feel good. I feel good."