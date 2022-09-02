Procession held for Chicago Police officer who died by suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A somber procession was held late Thursday for a Chicago Police officer who died by suicide earlier in the day.

Police said the officer, who was off duty at the time, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The CPD released this statement:

"The Chicago Police Department has experienced the heartbreaking loss of an off-duty officer today to an apparent suicide. We ask that the people of Chicago pray for this officer's family, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn this devastating loss."

A Chicago Police spokesperson said five Chicago Police officers have died by suicide this year.

Three died from suicide in the month of July alone.