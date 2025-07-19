Watch CBS News
Gov. Pritzker to sign Illinois "Squatter Bill" into law, spokesperson says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to sign Senate Bill 1563, or the Squatter Bill, into law.

The bill addresses the squatter problem in Illinois, making it easier for police to remove squatters from someone's home, bypassing the months-long eviction process.

Currently, squatters can stay at a property during the required court process.

State Representative La Shawn Ford took to social media to express gratitude on the bill's passing, saying in part, "Help is on its way. Thank you to the General Assembly for passing the bill to eliminate the legal standing of squatters in Illinois, and to the Governor for announcing he will sign the squatter bill into law." 

A spokesperson for the governor said he will sign the bill, but did not share a timeline for when.

It goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

