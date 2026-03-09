Fox Lake woman charged with beating 11-year-old for years; stepfather accused of telling boy he deserved it

A couple from Fox Lake, Illinois, has been charged with abusing an 11-year-old boy for years. Prosecutors said the boy's mother repeatedly punched him, hit him with extension cords, and threatened to stab him, while his stepfather told him he deserved it.

Priscilla Marshall, 34, and Cody Marion, 35, both have been charged with one count of aggravated battery to a child, two counts of domestic battery, and one count of child endangerment.

According to court filings by Lake County prosecutors, the couple was arrested on Friday after Marshall's 11-year-old son ran away from home and went to a nearby business, bruised and bloody, and asked an employee to call 911, saying his mother had beaten him.

When questioned by police, the boy said he woke up that morning to his mother, Marshall, throwing things around the house and his stepfather, Marion, doing the dishes.

The boy said his mother was angry and began pushing and punching him, while telling him nobody loves him. He said his two younger sisters were sitting on the couch crying, and asking their mom to stop.

Marshall punched the boy in the face, giving him a bloody nose, and poured dish soap down his moth and into his ear, according to prosecutors.

The boy later coughed up blood and ran out of the house in his underwear. As he was running away, prosecutors said Marshall grabbed a knife and held it to the throat, threatening to hurt herself.

The boy was treated at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where doctors noted numerous bruises on his head, arms, and legs; dried blood in his nose and mouth; and red welts on his chest, arms and legs. He also had a dried blue soapy substance on his face and chest.

Prosecutors said the boy told police the abuse began in 2023, when Marshall smacked him across the face. When he went to school and was asked about the mark on his face, he didn't say anything because his mother told him to lie or she would go to jail.

The boy, who has two older brothers, ages 13 and 7, and two younger sisters, ages 3 and 1, but he told police he was the only child who was beaten. Prosecutors said the boy told police his mom let him go to school through the 4th grade, but pulled him out for his 5th grade year, while letting his brothers keep going to school.

In describing the years of abuse he faced, the boy told police his mother would repeatedly beat him and his stepfather would tell him he deserved it and should just take it.

Marshall would tell the boy his brothers are her favorites, and that he is "just the adopted child" and that he "deserves to die and one day she will dump his body," prosecutors said in a court filing.

Marshall would use extension cords, metal spatulas, and spoons to beat the boy, and would punch him in the face, according to prosecutors. The boy said his mother would force him to take off his clothes when she beat him so it would hurt more.

She would also make the boy write in a notebook as punishment, forcing him to write over and over, "you're not a loved child, everybody hates you." She also told the boy she was going to stab him in the back 33 times.

The boy's mother also would pour various food items and toys on the floor and make the boy clean it up, would rip his clothes and make him put his hands on the kitchen counter so she could hit him, and has even spit in his face, according to prosecutors.

Marshall also forced the boy's older bother to beat him up by choking him, punching him, and slamming him to the ground, according to prosecutors.

The boy said she once threw a pair of scissors at him, scratching him on the side of the head.

About two months ago, Marshall punched him in the face, chipping his tooth, prosecutors said.

The boy also told police he was forced to eat separately from the rest of the family by sitting in a hallway. While his brothers and sisters would get food from restaurants like McDonald's, Dominos, or Pizza Hut, he would have to eat canned food like ravioli.

Prosecutors said the boy has a bed in his room, but was forced to sleep on the floor, and was not allowed to go outside except to take out the trash or get the mail.

The boy and all four of his siblings have been taken into protective custody, and Marshall and Marion have been ordered not to have any contact with them or each other until further notice.

Marshall and Marion made their first court appearance on Saturday, and were ordered to be held in jail while they await a detention hearing this week – on Monday for Marion and on Tuesday for Marshall. Prosecutors are seeking to have them jailed while they await trial.