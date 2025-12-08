Prince Street Pizza in Chicago to offer "Home Alone"-inspired Little Nero's pop-up

Thirty-five years after throngs headed to a theater near them to see "Home Alone," you can have a lovely cheese pizza, just for you, like Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister character did.

Disney+ is teaming up with Prince Street Pizza to create a Little Nero's pop-up. Little Nero's is the fictional restaurant in "Home Alone," from which the whole McCallister family first orders before going to Paris and forgetting Kevin, and then from which Kevin orders all himself — while tricking the delivery boy into having a dialogue with a mobster who is really just being heard through a VHS tape of the fictional movie "Angels with Filthy Souls."

There is not really a Little Nero's Pizza in the north Chicago suburb of Winnetka, where the mansion that stood in as the McCallister family house is located. There wasn't such a place in 1990 either.

But Prince Street Pizza, which has a Chicago location at 939 W. Randolph St. in the Fulton Market District, will be turning into a Little Nero's popup beginning Wednesday, Dec. 17, and continuing until Wednesday, Dec. 17.

It will include Little Nero's pizza boxes, updated menus, and collectible packaging. The restaurant is also renaming its classic cheese pizza to "The Lovely Cheese Pizza."

Prince Street Pizza, which was founded on Prince Street in New York City and now has locations around the country, is not the only Chicago area pizzeria to celebrate "Home Alone" and Little Nero's this holiday season. The Park Ridge of Easy Street Pizza & Beer Garden — which was not founded on a street called Easy Street — is celebrating "Home Alone" with a Little Nero's Pizza theme through mid-January.

The Easy Street location at 711 Devon Ave. is featuring a movie-themed food menu, festive cocktails and beer, and "Home Alone"-themed décor.