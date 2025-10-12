Priest who sometimes visited Chicago parish from Mexico accused of sexual abuse, archdiocese says

The Archdiocese of Chicago said in a latter Sunday that it has received an allegation of sexual abuse against a priest from Mexico who sometimes visited and celebrated mass at a church in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The letter from Blase Cardinal Cupich was issued to parishioners at St. José Sánchez Del Rio Parish — which includes the Humboldt Park area churches of Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Philomena, and St. Francis of Assisi.

The letter announced an allegation against Father Ernest Tovar-Trejo, a priest from the Diocese of Tampico, Mexico, who the archdiocese said has visited Maternity BVM Church, 3647 W. North Ave., over short periods of time in past years, and who has occasionally celebrated mass at the church without proper permission.

The archdiocese received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against Father Tovar-Trejo during visits to Chicago many years ago, the letter said.

The Chicago Archdiocese has informed the Diocese of Tampico, which said Father Tovar-Trejo has been told he is now forbidden from ministering as a priest, the letter said.

The person making the allegation was also offered the services of the Chicago Archdiocese's Victim Assistance Ministry, the archdiocese said.

The Chicago Archdiocese will cooperate with the Archdiocese of Tampico in investigating the allegation, the letter said.