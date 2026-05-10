Near West Side priest removed over alleged inappropriate conduct with women, minors

The Archdiocese of Chicago has removed a priest ministering on the Near West Side after he was accused of "improper and inappropriate" conduct with women and children.

The archdiocese sent a letter to parishioners at Saint Francis of Assisi on Saturday, informing them of the removal of Rev. Jose Molina, who had been working at the parish since last August.

Cardinal Blase Cupich says the archdiocese is assisting with the investigation and offering support services to the alleged victims.

"I want to stress that the welfare of our parishioners, and especially the children entrusted to our care, is our paramount concern. The Archdiocese of Chicago takes all allegations of misconduct seriously," he said.