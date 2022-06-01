Pride in Chicago: Inside Han Training, gym that caters to those who have long felt unwelcome
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pride comes in many forms, as do changemakers.
CBS 2's Brad Edwards found both at a gym that caters to those who have long felt unwelcome.
Han Training is located at 743 W. Irving Park Rd. – at the north end of the Northalsted business district just past where Halsted Street changes names to Clarendon Avenue.
In the window at Han Training, you'll find a Progress Pride flag. Inside the boutique gym, you'll find an active clientele.
Edwards met owner and founder Minky Kim, who explained the name Han is actually a Korean term.
"It's this concept of grief, and rage," Kim said. "I find it's something that all marginzalized people can understand."
Han Training employs and channels a tsunami of angst.
"Let's turn it into strength," Han said. "Most times, people leave here feeling better than they came in."
That says something. Gyms are historically scary places for – for example – those grappling with who they are.
Edwards: "There are a lot of gyms that would say, 'This is a no-judgement zone.'"
Kim: "Yeah, but I don't find that that's usually true at regular gyms. I've had plenty of clients come in and just been like, 'This is my first time ever at a gym.'"
Edwards: "You don't need to pat yourself on the back, but it's got to feel remarkable."
Kim: "It does."
Kim identifies as queer and trans.
"The pronouns that I use are 'they/them,'" they said.
And pronouns are important to humans who have long felt boxed by pressures to conform.
And here's another thing to learn about not assuming:
Edwards: "How tall are you?"
Kim: "5'2"."
Edwards: "And how much do you weigh?"
Kim: "About 120-ish."
Edwards: "And how much did you dead lift?"
Kim: "My max dead lift that I pulled yesterday was 325."
So Kim is, you could say, totally jacked.
Edwards asked Kim what Pride means to them.
"Pride as in, like, the month?" Kim replied.
Kim is a thinker – and Pride, the month, has become a little corporate, and hackneyed, to many in the queer community.
But actual Pride is a different question.
Edwards: "If you take Han, and come out with Pride?"
Kim: "It's magical."
It sure is.
When client Noopur – who was hoisting 35-pound dumbbells to Edwards's 20's - gets a new personal best. That's progress.
The Han Training facility will actually host a national power lifting competition on June 4. Edwards admits he's probably not ready for this year's event.
