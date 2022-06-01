Pride in Chicago: Inside Han Training, gym that caters to those who have long felt unwelcome

Inside Han Training, gym that caters to those who have long felt unwelcome

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pride comes in many forms, as do changemakers.

CBS 2's Brad Edwards found both at a gym that caters to those who have long felt unwelcome.

Han Training is located at 743 W. Irving Park Rd. – at the north end of the Northalsted business district just past where Halsted Street changes names to Clarendon Avenue.

In the window at Han Training, you'll find a Progress Pride flag. Inside the boutique gym, you'll find an active clientele.

Edwards met owner and founder Minky Kim, who explained the name Han is actually a Korean term.

"It's this concept of grief, and rage," Kim said. "I find it's something that all marginzalized people can understand."

Han Training employs and channels a tsunami of angst.

"Let's turn it into strength," Han said. "Most times, people leave here feeling better than they came in."

That says something. Gyms are historically scary places for – for example – those grappling with who they are.

Edwards: "There are a lot of gyms that would say, 'This is a no-judgement zone.'"

Kim: "Yeah, but I don't find that that's usually true at regular gyms. I've had plenty of clients come in and just been like, 'This is my first time ever at a gym.'"

Edwards: "You don't need to pat yourself on the back, but it's got to feel remarkable."

Kim: "It does."

Kim identifies as queer and trans.

"The pronouns that I use are 'they/them,'" they said.

And pronouns are important to humans who have long felt boxed by pressures to conform.

And here's another thing to learn about not assuming:

Edwards: "How tall are you?"

Kim: "5'2"."

Edwards: "And how much do you weigh?"

Kim: "About 120-ish."

Edwards: "And how much did you dead lift?"

Kim: "My max dead lift that I pulled yesterday was 325."

So Kim is, you could say, totally jacked.

Edwards asked Kim what Pride means to them.

"Pride as in, like, the month?" Kim replied.

Kim is a thinker – and Pride, the month, has become a little corporate, and hackneyed, to many in the queer community.

But actual Pride is a different question.

Edwards: "If you take Han, and come out with Pride?"

Kim: "It's magical."

It sure is.

When client Noopur – who was hoisting 35-pound dumbbells to Edwards's 20's - gets a new personal best. That's progress.

The Han Training facility will actually host a national power lifting competition on June 4. Edwards admits he's probably not ready for this year's event.