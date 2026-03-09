"The Price Is Right" contestant from Chicago area wins "Rat Race" prize after replay review

Imagine thinking you lost big on "The Price is Right" game "Rat Race," only to discover afterward you got a prize after all.

That's what happened to Chicago area woman Leslie Harris, after staff reviewed tapes of the game that aired last month.

Rat Race offers contestants a chance to win up to three prizes, one of which is usually a car. They must guess on the prices of three items – one item priced under $10 within $1, one item priced under $100 within $10, and one item priced under $500 within $100.

For each bid given within the correct range, they can choose one of five colored rats which will race on a dollars sign-shaped track. If one or more of their rats finishes in the top three, they get one of three prizes. They can win multiple prizes if multiple rats they pick come in first, second, or third place.

Harris guessed only one price close enough to pick a rat for the race, and picked the green rat.

At first, it seemed like the green rat came in fourth place, and host Drew Carey told her "that was a rough one," but during the commercial break, staff reviewed video of the race and determined her rat actually came in third place, so she had won a record player with five albums.

Harris said, when she was first told she had lost the game, she still thought, "I'm just glad to be here, it's okay, this is such an amazing experience."

"And I kept saying, 'It's okay, it's okay,' because I really did mean it's okay. Like, I can't believe I'm here. We've been wanting to come here for years, but to be here, I still felt like I won," Harris said.

But when she learned she had actually won a prize, Harris said, "I was like, 'Oh my God, thank you!' I was so excited. I was so happy and excited."

Harris said she picked the green rat because she was wearing green nail polish at the time. Her mom, who was with her that day, told her to choose pink – the rat that ended up winning the race – but Harris couldn't see her.

"So, yes, pink is her color, and I really should have said pink. Pink for the win, for sure," she said.