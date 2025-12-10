Watch CBS News
Former President Obama surprises Chicago students at Woodlawn library

Students at a library in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood got a special surprise Tuesday from former President Barack Obama.

Mr. Obama surprised the kids at the Bessie Coleman branch of the Chicago Public Library. He also read the students a book about Coleman, who was the first Black woman to earn her pilot's license.

The students all received a copy of the book, along with a winter hat and gloves. They also posed for pictures with the president.

The event was held to show the community what to expect when a new public library branch opens at the Obama Presidential Center next year.

After more than a decade of planning, construction and delays, the Obama Presidential Center and Library is set to open in Washington Park in June 2026. 

