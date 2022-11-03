President Biden visiting Chicago Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- President Joe Biden will be in Chicago Friday as he continues to campaign for democrats across the country.

The President was in New Mexico and California Wednesday urging voters to pick democrats in the election.

During a speech last night, he spoke about the threat to democracy from candidates who cast doubt on elections. He said people should consider that when choosing a candidate.

It is not clear where Biden will be in the city, but several Chicago-area congressional races are very close.