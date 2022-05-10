Watch CBS News
President Biden, internet providers say they're expanding high-speed web access for millions

/ CBS Chicago

WASHINGTON (CBS) -- President Joe Biden is expanding high-speed internet access for millions of American households.

A total of 20 million providers have agreed to increase speeds and effectively cap costs at $30 per month, as part of the Affordable Connectivity Program – created through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The program benefits low-income families and is also designed to help bring in rural areas and tribal lands online.

Any household that makes 200 percent of the federal poverty level - $55,500 for a family of four in the continental U.S. – is eligible.

First published on May 9, 2022 / 8:09 PM

