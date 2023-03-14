Presale tickets available at Tuesday for Suenos Festival

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday morning for the Suenos Festival in Grant Park.

The Latin reggaetón music festival is happening May 27 and 28.

Headliners include Puerto Rican duo Wisin y Yandel, Colombian singer Feid, Mexican band Grupo Firme and singer Nicky Jam.

Two-day passes start at $250. You can buy them here. 

The public sale starts on Thursday.

