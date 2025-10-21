Presale begins Tuesday for John Mulaney's Wrigley Field tour stop

Presale for John Mulaney's historic Wrigley Field tour stop next summer begins on Tuesday.

The Chicago native will be he first comedian to headline a show at the Friendly Confines.

Mulaney is bringing his "Mister Whatever" tour to Wrigley on July 11.

The Chicago Cubs presale codes were emailed out on Monday, and early ticket access opens at noon. The remainder of the seats will go on sale to the general public on Friday.

In a recent Instagram post, Mulaney announced a second part to his tour with all-new 2026 tour dates in additional cities. Tickets will go on sale later this week.

You can find more information on Mulaney's website.