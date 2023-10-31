Pregnant woman struck with paintball, seriously injured in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pregnant woman was in serious condition after being hit with a paintball in the Chatham neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at 87th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

The Fire Department said they transported the woman to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Information from police was not immediately available.

Paintball attacks have been a problem at this time of year around Halloween in Chicago for several years.

A rash of paintball attacks happened all across the city and beyond in October 2020 – from the downtown area to Oak Park, Chatham, Mount Greenwood, and the University of Chicago campus.

The terrorizing continued the following year, with several more attacks in 2021. Reports of paintball attacks last year around this time were fewer, though Chicago Police did say multiple CPD vehicles parked in front of the Central (1st) District station were hit with paintballs.