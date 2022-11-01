Multiple Chicago police vehicles hit with paintballs outside 1st District station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple Chicago police vehicles were hit with paintballs early Tuesday morning.
Police said the vehicles were parked in front the 1st District Police Station, in the 1700 block of South State Street around 2:20 a.m. when the paintball shots were fired.
Several windows of the police station were also hit.
No injuries were reported.
Police are investigating.
