Powerball jackpot Wednesday grows to $653M - why you might want to play, according to Illinois Lottery

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's February, also known as the month of love. And someone would love to win tonight's Powerball jackpot to start the month off right.

Wednesday's jackpot is now up to $653 million after weeks of no winners.

If won, it would be the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot and the 13th-largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history, according to Illinois Lottery.

They also said, for those who believe in luck, more winners have won during their Wednesday drawings than the ones on Monday and Saturday last year. Each of those winners received $1 million or more in prizes.

The last winning Powerball jackpot was sold on Nov. 19 to a player in Kansas who won $92.9 million.

Tickets can be purchased at a local store or through the Illinois Lottery website or app.