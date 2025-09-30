Powerball ticket worth $1M sold at East Alton, Illinois, convenience store

A convenience store owner in East Alton, Illinois, is celebrating after selling a Powerball ticket worth $1 million this week.

The ticket was sold at Dairy Fresh Rosewood at 740 E. Airline Drive.

A lottery player matched all five numbers in Monday's drawing to win the $1 million prize.

Those numbers were: 1, 3, 27, 60, 65.

Store owner Brian Patel said he doesn't know who the winner could be, but hopes it is one of his regulars. He said that the store has sold winning tickets before, but this is the biggest.

"Whoever it is, we're thrilled for them and look forward to celebrating together," he said.

His store will also receive a $10,000 retailer bonus for selling the ticket. Patel said he plans to offer his employees bonuses or take them out for a day of fun.

"I'd love to give back to my employees — maybe by offering a bonus or even closing the store for a day to enjoy a fun outing together," he shared. "I also plan to reinvest some of the money to improve the exterior of the store and make it even more inviting for our customers."

The next Powerball drawing is happening on Wednesday, Oct. 1, and is worth an estimated $174 million.