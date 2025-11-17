Powerball prize worth $200K remains unclaimed for ticket sold in Dolton, Illinois last year

Illinois Lottery officials are asking players to check their Powerball tickets a winning ticket worth $200,000 remains unclaimed. The deadline for the prize to be claimed is also approaching.

The winning ticket was sold for the Nov. 30, 2024, drawing at the Citgo gas station at 44 E. Sibley Blvd. in Dolton, Illinois.

Anyone who bought a Powerball ticket for that drawing is asked to search for the ticket as it expires on Nov. 30.

Lottery officials said the ticket is one of three Powerball prizes that are unclaimed in Illinois and will expire soon. A list of unclaimed prizes can be found on the Illinois Lottery's website.

Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. Ticket holders are encouraged to sign the back of their winning ticket and put it in a safe place until they are ready to redeem.

Players must be 18 years of age to participate.