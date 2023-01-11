Watch CBS News
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot $360M; Mega Millions grows to 1.35B

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Tonight's Powerball worth $360M; Friday's Mega Millions 1.35B
Tonight's Powerball worth $360M; Friday's Mega Millions 1.35B 00:57

CHICAGO (CBS) –- Want to try to become the next Powerball millionaire? Well, tonight's the night.

The jackpot is currently at $360 million.

If you win, you can receive a cash prize of a little over $188 million.

And if you're feeling lucky on Friday the 13th, you can try to become a billionaire.

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $1.35 billion after no one won Tuesday night's drawing.

It's now the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history with a cash prize of $707 million.

The next drawing is this Friday the 13th at 11 p.m.

And even though nobody won the grand prize a California liquor store sold a nearly $4 million dollar winning ticket.

The winner hit at least five of the lucky numbers needed to win.

Stores do get a cut of the profits so for its ticket this store could get close to $20,000.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 7:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

