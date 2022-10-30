Powerball drawing grows to $1 billion; here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're feeling lucky you might want to consider purchasing a Powerball ticket.

No one, won Saturday night's drawing - meaning the jackpot will grow to $1 billion for Monday's drawing.

The Illinois Lottery is giving players a chance to scoop up over 1,000 free Powerball tickets at one of the top 10 'winningest' Powerball stores. That's going to be at the Lucky Mart on the South Side, located at 2900 West 87th Street.

Stop by from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.

They have sold the most winning Powerball tickets in Illinois so far this year.

The cash payout? $497 million. This is just the second time in Powerball history, the jackpot has reached one billion dollars.