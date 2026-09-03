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Power outage hits thousands of NIPSCO customers, more than 1,800 in Gary, Indiana

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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NIPSCO is responding to more than 2,000 power outages in Northwest Indiana Thursday evening, the majority in Gary.

The utility said crews are working to fix the outage. CBS Skywatch was over crews working on the lines around 5 p.m.

At least check, NIPSCO was reporting 2,3000 customers were without power, including 1,800 in Gary.

It's not clear what caused this latest outage, but it follows most customers going at least two weeks without power due to severe storms in August.

Residents of Northwest Indiana are demanding accountability from the power company, and want an investigation into whether they had done enough to maintain power lines and clear trees before the storms on Aug. 11 knocked out power to more than 370,000 customers. 

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