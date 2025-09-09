Possible pothole leaves multiple cars with flat tires on Edens Expressway in north Chicago suburb

A possible pothole is causing a delay on the inbound Eden's Expressway after multiple cars were damaged early Tuesday morning.

According to the Illinois State Police, initial calls came in around 4:10 a.m. for cars with flat tires in the inbound lanes at Lake Avenue in Winnetka.

At least five drivers reported damage to their vehicles just ahead of the morning rush.

State police said the damage was caused by a hole in the roadway, possibly a pothole.

The left and center lanes were shut down just after 5 a.m. The closures are expected to remain in effect for an hour.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is working to fix the roadway.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.