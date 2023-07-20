Watch CBS News
U.S. postal worker robbed by gunpoint West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) – A U.S. Postal Service worker was robbed by a suspect at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood.

The male victim, age 53, was near the sidewalk in the 2500 block of West Chicago Avenue a little after 4 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown suspect, police said.

The suspect had a handgun and demanded the worker's property. The worker complied, and the suspect fled the scene.

No injuries were reported. The U.S. Postal Service confirmed the victim was an employee and that postal property was stolen.

No one is in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 8:40 PM

