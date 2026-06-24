Eastbound traffic on I-80/94 near Gary, Indiana, snarled after possible road rage shooting

Eastbound traffic on I-80/94 at the Central Avenue ramp near Gary, Indiana, is snarled after a possible road rage shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said there was police activity in the eastbound lanes with officers on the scene "investigating a criminal incident."

State police said there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

A spokesperson for Indiana State Police said while the investigation is in its preliminary stages, it appears to be a road rage incident involving a firearm.

The spokesperson did not say whether anyone was injured or killed in the incident. They said further information would be given in a news release later in the evening.