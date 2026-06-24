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Eastbound traffic on I-80/94 near Gary, Indiana, snarled after possible road rage shooting

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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Eastbound traffic on I-80/94 at the Central Avenue ramp near Gary, Indiana, is snarled after a possible road rage shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said there was police activity in the eastbound lanes with officers on the scene "investigating a criminal incident."

State police said there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

A spokesperson for Indiana State Police said while the investigation is in its preliminary stages, it appears to be a road rage incident involving a firearm.

The spokesperson did not say whether anyone was injured or killed in the incident. They said further information would be given in a news release later in the evening. 

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