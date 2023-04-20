Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Possible morning round of gusty storms

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Stormy weather
Chicago Weather Alert: Stormy weather 03:16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be windy and warm tomorrow with gusty storms at times.

We could have a morning round if the overnight activity from Iowa holds together. Then a second round with the main cold front late afternoon/evening tomorrow. 

Damaging winds and large hail may accompany the strongest storms.

A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives Friday evening leaving us in the 40s this weekend.

Mary Kay Kleist
