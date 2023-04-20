Chicago Weather Alert: Possible morning round of gusty storms
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be windy and warm tomorrow with gusty storms at times.
We could have a morning round if the overnight activity from Iowa holds together. Then a second round with the main cold front late afternoon/evening tomorrow.
Damaging winds and large hail may accompany the strongest storms.
A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives Friday evening leaving us in the 40s this weekend.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.