Chicago Weather Alert: Possible morning round of gusty storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be windy and warm tomorrow with gusty storms at times.

We could have a morning round if the overnight activity from Iowa holds together. Then a second round with the main cold front late afternoon/evening tomorrow.

Damaging winds and large hail may accompany the strongest storms.

A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives Friday evening leaving us in the 40s this weekend.

