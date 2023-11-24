Possible fire in cell block at Cook County Jail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Fire Department was called to the Cook County Jail late Friday afternoon after a report of a fire.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for a smoke in a cell block at the jail – which occupies land from 26th Street south to 31st Street and from California Avenue west to Sacramento Avenue. The CFD did not specify the division of the jail where the smoke was found.

The Cook County Sheriff's office said there was no source known for the possible fire late Friday afternoon.

No injuries reported.