Orland Park residents voice mixed reactions to possible Amazon retail store during village meeting

Retail giant Amazon has its sights set on building what it calls a first-of-its-kind facility at a busy intersection in suburban Orland Park, but concerns mount as to what it would mean for traffic.

The public got its first look at the projectat the Orland Park Village Hall and the chance to hear directly from Amazon.

In the days leading up to this meeting, social media was flooded with a mix of opinions on this new proposed development. Orland Park's mayor said more than anything, he wants people to walk away from the meeting with an understanding of what this proposal is and, more importantly, what it isn't.

It's one of the busiest commercial corridors in Orland Park. Big box retailers surround the intersection at LaGrange and 159th, with the southwest corner possibly becoming home to a new Amazon retail store.

"It's a new retail concept for Amazon, primarily groceries and general merchandise, so it's a big store," said Mayor Jim Dodge.

Amazon wants to knock down the old Petey's restaurant and build a sprawling retail facility that spans more than 220 square feet on 35 acres with seven loading docks.

"I'm excited for it, but I don't know how we will accommodate the traffic," one resident said.

Traffic concerns brought some out to Tuesday's packed plan commission meeting

There would be a lot of trucks, so my concern is how many trucks a day will be going to this facility," said resident Jim Savage.

Savage was one of the residents sharing their thoughts on the Amazon facility. A room filled with mixed reactions, where one resident said he wasn't too thrilled with the idea, while another said they completely support the project.

Mayor Dodge said the new development will impact traffic at the intersection — among the proposed infrastructure changes is extending Ravinia Avenue so it connects directly to LaGrange.

"Anytime you go from a corn or a beanfield to a big new retail store, you are going to have some traffic implications," he said.

The mayor also believes that some people have an instant visceral reaction when they hear Amazon.

Project leaders said 200 construction workers will build the store. Amazon would employ an additional 500 employees.

"I hope people walk away with a sense that the village is being thoughtful about this development," Mayor Dodge said.

"There are great opportunities with this land, but we have to make sure we are hearing from everyone, not just village officials," said resident Jeffrey Linnert.

After three hours, no final decisions were made at Tuesday's meeting, but it's one step closer, as the village board will now have final approval.