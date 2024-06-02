Posen carnival shut down due to large fight, police say

POSEN, Ill. (CBS) -- A carnival in south suburban Posen was cut short Sunday evening due to a large fight, according to the Posen Police Department.

Around 7 p.m., the police department announced the closure of the fair, saying officers had responded to the incident and were working to disperse the crowd at the carnival.

Police said it was a "difficult decision to shut it down for the safety of all attendees."

Several arrests were made in connection with the fight.