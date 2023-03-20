"Portrait of a Soldier" exhibit honoring fallen servicemembers on display at Cook County Building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been 20 years since the Iraq war started, and beginning on Monday a memorial exhibit will be on display in the Cook County Building.

"Portrait of a Soldier" features graphite portraits of Illinois soldiers who have been killed in the line of duty since Sept. 11, 2001. They were drawn by artists Cameron Schilling, of Mattoon, and Donald Jeremiah, of Streamwood.

Former Gov. Pat Quinn, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller will speak at an event Monday afternoon at the County Building, 118 N. Clark St., where "Portrait of a Soldier" will be on display through Saturday.